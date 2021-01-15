NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 14,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.45.

NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

