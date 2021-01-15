NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 4.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.00. 2,314,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

