OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Down 41.4% in December

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,602. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

