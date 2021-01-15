OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0375

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $10,801.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,738.28 or 1.00408484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038852 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,603,128 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

