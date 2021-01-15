Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Mizuho

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after buying an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,421,000 after acquiring an additional 126,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

