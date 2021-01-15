Omni Hits One Day Volume of $803,074.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00009448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $803,074.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,139 coins and its circulating supply is 562,823 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

