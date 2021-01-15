Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.46-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.3 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.38-3.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.