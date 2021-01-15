OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.00

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.66, with a volume of 12060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
