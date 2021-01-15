OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.00

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.66, with a volume of 12060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

