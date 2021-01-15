OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 5,089 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 825,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,515,930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

