OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Novanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,336. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $134.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

