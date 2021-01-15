OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $262,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

