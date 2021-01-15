OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

