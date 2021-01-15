Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hamilton Lane in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

HLNE opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

