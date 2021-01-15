Oppenheimer Weighs in on NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $172.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.