OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Shares Gap Down to $64.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $59.50. OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 209,642 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.26 million and a PE ratio of -25.74.

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

