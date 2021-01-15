Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.16

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.16 and traded as low as $29.66. Optiva shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 760 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Optiva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

