Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

Shares of ORMP opened at $4.46 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

