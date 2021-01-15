OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 9.1% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80. 19,364,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 15,597,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $417.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 153.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

