ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $346,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $138,794,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

