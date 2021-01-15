Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 379,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 310,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

