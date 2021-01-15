OSA Token (OSA) Price Down 0.4% This Week

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, OSA Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One OSA Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $80,314.39 and approximately $2,276.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00389565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.04123176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013102 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.