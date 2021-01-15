Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $28,209,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

