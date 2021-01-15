Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OTTR opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

