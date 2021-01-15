Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.13

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.13 and last traded at $81.91, with a volume of 1113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

