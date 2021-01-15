Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £159.60 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,995 ($26.06) per share, for a total transaction of £159.60 ($208.52).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Ian Barkshire acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,937 ($25.31) per share, for a total transaction of £135.59 ($177.15).

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,966.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,666.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

About Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.