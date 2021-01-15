Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 9.8% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $37.72. 6,270,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,417,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,394.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.