PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

PageGroup stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

