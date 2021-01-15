Palladiem LLC Invests $234,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Palladiem LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,252,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

