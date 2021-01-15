Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $363.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

