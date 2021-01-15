Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

PGRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

