Patricia R. Miller Sells 49,060 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 160.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.