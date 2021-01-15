Patricia R. Miller Sells 49,060 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
