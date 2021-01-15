Peel Hunt Downgrades Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to Hold

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

