Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $13.17. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 640,505 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.49. The firm has a market cap of £183.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

