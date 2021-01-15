Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.80

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €192.80 ($226.82) and last traded at €191.00 ($224.71), with a volume of 8753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €188.60 ($221.88).

A number of brokerages have commented on PFV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €158.27 and a 200-day moving average of €165.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 49.10.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

