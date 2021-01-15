Pflug Koory LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 276,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 316,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 655,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 146,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

NYSE V traded down $7.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 680,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The company has a market capitalization of $393.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

