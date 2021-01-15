Phoenix Global 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $206,281.00 (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $206,281.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.