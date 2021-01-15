Piershale Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,102 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 24.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

