Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $960,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Align Technology comprises 0.5% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 137.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $554.64. 294,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

