Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,653 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several research firms have commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

