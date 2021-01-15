Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mirova boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.66.

VRTX opened at $226.12 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

