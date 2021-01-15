Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock worth $117,766,047. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

