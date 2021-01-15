Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

