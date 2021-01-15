Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

NSC opened at $252.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

