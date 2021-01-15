Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

