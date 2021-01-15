Piper Sandler Comments on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $196.43 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

