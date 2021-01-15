Piper Sandler Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $325.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $21.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GS. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $307.87 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.46 and a 200 day moving average of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

