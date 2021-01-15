Piper Sandler Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $527,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock worth $990,742 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

