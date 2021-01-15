Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($9.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.