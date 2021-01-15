Piper Sandler Weighs in on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $93.15 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

