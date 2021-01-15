Pivot Token Price Down 2.8% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $852,710.33 and approximately $420,573.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00377545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.53 or 0.04015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

